Keith Urban Among Nominees For 2023 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Keith Urban - Photo: Debra L. Rothenburg/WireImage

Keith Urban is among the 2023 class of nominees for the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Urban, along with Steven Curtis Chapman, Martie Maguire, and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have been nominated in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artists category.

Elsewhere, Casey Beathard, Shawn Camp, Jim Collins, Don Henry, David Lee Murphy, Leslie Satcher, Darrell Scott and Victoria Shaw are the nominees in the Contemporary Songwriters category.

The new group will be among those honored at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on October 11 at the Music City Center.

Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Director Mark Ford said in a statement: “We congratulate this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories. Their nominations are richly deserved. We look forward in several weeks to announcing those who will be inducted this fall as members of our Class of 2023.”

In addition, three more songwriters will be named to the Class of 2023. A separate body of veteran voters will elect a Veteran Songwriter, a Veteran Songwriter/Artist and a Legacy Songwriter (deceased).

Elsewhere in Keith Urban news, it was announced yesterday that the star was among the sponsors of the 36th annual Music Row Ladies Golf Tournament, which will take place at Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, Tennessee on August 14.

The MRLGT, now in its 36th year, will be sponsored this year by Urban, Tim McGraw, Warner Music Nashville, and ASCAP. As ever, the event will raise funds for United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee, which advances the independence and full citizenship of people with disabilities.

This past weekend, Urban played the last shows in his Las Vegas residency, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, until November. The next dates are from November 1-18. He begins a run of Canadian shows in Craven, Saskatchewan on July 16, with dates in Canada extending until August 25, followed by shows in the US from August 26 through to October.

