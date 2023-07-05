Keith Urban, Tim McGraw Sponsor 36th Annual Music Row Ladies Golf Tournament

Keith Urban - Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are among the sponsors of the 36th annual Music Row Ladies Golf Tournament, which will take place at Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, Tennessee on August 14.

The MRLGT, now in its 36th year, will be sponsored this year by Urban, McGraw, Warner Music Nashville, and ASCAP. As ever, the event will raise funds for United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee, which advances the independence and full citizenship of people with disabilities.

The tournament has realised nearly $2.5 million for the organization, which, per its website, “serves Tennessee with programs targeted at our mission to advance the independence and full citizenship of people with disabilities. We provide services to individuals of all ages who have a variety of disabilities with focus on disabilities that primarily affect mobility.”

Space is limited to the first 34 teams, and entrants must be aged over 21, with registration, at $135 per player, on a first come, first served basis. Teams, comprising four players, can also enter the MRLGT costume contest, which will be judged by the staff of United Cerebral Palsy. There will also be a silent auction on the day, followed by dinner.

This past weekend, Urban played the last shows in his Las Vegas residency, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, until November. The next dates are from November 1-18. He begins a run of Canadian shows in Craven, Saskatchewan on July 16, with dates in Canada extending until August 25, followed by shows in the US from August 26 through into October.

McGraw, meanwhile, is preparing for the August 25 release of his new Big Machine album Standing Room Only. He posted on social media of the preview track “Hey Whiskey: “The response to this song has been overwhelming in the best kind of way.” A video of his acoustic performance of the song is now available.

