Kendrick Lamar Plays Surprise Intimate Show In New York City

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar played a surprise intimate show in New York over the weekend – and he later shared some of the footage on social media.

The rapper is currently on the North American leg of his 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ world tour, which began last month. On Saturday, August 6, Lamar took to the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for a second consecutive night.

As Line Of Best Fit reports, Lamar then headed to the Dumbo House members’ club where he treated attendees to an impromptu show, performing alongside his touring bassist and keyboard player. The star was also spotted hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his cousin Baby Keem and Dave Free at the venue.

Footage has since emerged of Lamar playing “The Heart Part 5”. During the song, he gave a shout out to Jay-Z for allowing him to use the line “I do this for my culture” from his 2001 single “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)”.

“Hov, good looking out for clearing that motherf_king line,” Lamar said. “You ain’t never charged me for no motherf_king line, dog. I really appreciate that s_t.”

Lamar, who released his fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May, will embark on the UK/Ireland leg of his 2022 world tour in November. He headlined Glastonbury 2022 in June – a show which was greeted with widespread acclaim.

Elsewhere in Kendrick Lamar news, it was recently announced that the rapper is tied with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for the most nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. All three artists received seven nods. Lamar’s nominations — his first since 2018 — include Best Hip-Hop, for “N95”; Video for Good, for “The Heart Part 5”; and Best Direction, for “Family Ties.”

The 2022 MTV Music Video Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.

