ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Share ‘Luther’ Visual

Ahead of their Grand National Tour, the pair shared a video for the ‘GNX’ highlight.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have shared a visual for their collaboration “luther.” The GNX highlight has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for seven consecutive weeks. The visual features Lamar and his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate and is directed by Karena Evans via Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang. Evans has previously directed videos for Drake’s “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings,” as well as SZA’s Donald Glover collaboration “Garden (Say It Like That).”

DMX - Let Us Pray
DMX - Let Us Pray
DMX - Let Us Pray

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - luther

Click to load video

The title of “luther” references the late R&B legend Luther Vandross and the song samples Vandress and Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 cover of “If This World Were Mine,” a track originally performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. The video closes with the original Vandross and Lynn recording.

Lamar and SZA performed “luther” during Lamar’s set at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, as well as their Black Panther soundtrack collaboration, “All the Stars. On the same day, SZA released four additional songs as part of SOS Deluxe: Lana. Lamar and SZA collaborate on the Lana track “30 For 30.” GNX also features the pair together on “Gloria.”

The pair’s Grand National Tour begins April 19 in Minneapolis, MN and includes two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and three at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Grand National Tour then heads to Europe and the United Kingdom for stops at 13 stadiums. Those shows begin July 2 in Cologne with stops in Paris, London, Barcelona, and more before concluding August 9 in Stockholm. DJ Mustard will serve as the opening act throughout the tour.

Earlier this year, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” cleaned up at the Grammys, winning all five of its awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.

Buy Kendrick Lamar’s music on vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
Paul McCartney & Wings - Venus and Mars (50th Anniversary Half-Speed Master) LP
Paul McCartney & Wings
Venus and Mars (50th Anniversary Half-Speed Master) LP
ORDER NOW
Rush - 50th Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
Rush
50th Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
ORDER NOW
Sex Pistols - Live In The U.S.A 1978, Atlanta 5th Jan, 1978 Atlanta, South East Music Hall, USA Limited Edition Red LP
Sex Pistols
Live In The U.S.A 1978, Atlanta 5th Jan, South East Music Hall, Limited Edition Red LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Queen I Collector’s Edition
Queen
Queen I (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
ORDER NOW
Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet Picture Disc (Limited Edition)
Bon Jovi
Slippery When Wet Picture Disc
(Limited Edition)
ORDER NOW
The Beatles US Albums In Mono
The Beatles
The US Albums In Mono (Vinyl Box Set)
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top