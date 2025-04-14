Kendrick Lamar and SZA Share ‘Luther’ Visual

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have shared a visual for their collaboration “luther.” The GNX highlight has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for seven consecutive weeks. The visual features Lamar and his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate and is directed by Karena Evans via Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang. Evans has previously directed videos for Drake’s “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings,” as well as SZA’s Donald Glover collaboration “Garden (Say It Like That).”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - luther

The title of “luther” references the late R&B legend Luther Vandross and the song samples Vandress and Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 cover of “If This World Were Mine,” a track originally performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. The video closes with the original Vandross and Lynn recording.

Lamar and SZA performed “luther” during Lamar’s set at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, as well as their Black Panther soundtrack collaboration, “All the Stars. On the same day, SZA released four additional songs as part of SOS Deluxe: Lana. Lamar and SZA collaborate on the Lana track “30 For 30.” GNX also features the pair together on “Gloria.”

The pair’s Grand National Tour begins April 19 in Minneapolis, MN and includes two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and three at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Grand National Tour then heads to Europe and the United Kingdom for stops at 13 stadiums. Those shows begin July 2 in Cologne with stops in Paris, London, Barcelona, and more before concluding August 9 in Stockholm. DJ Mustard will serve as the opening act throughout the tour.

Earlier this year, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” cleaned up at the Grammys, winning all five of its awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.

