KINGSHIP And M&M’s Team Up For Exclusive Collaboration

KINGSHIP and M&M’s - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

KINGSHIP, the NFT supergroup created by 10:22PM, consisting of three Bored Apes and one Mutant Ape, have announced they will appear on limited edition boxes of M&M’S in honor of KINGSHIP’s mythological tour rider containing required backstage items, which always includes M&M’S candies of all colors.

The fundamental inspiration for this first-of-its-kind collaboration with M&M’S is rooted in rock ‘n’ roll lore and legend. For decades, rock bands notoriously insisted on tour riders to satisfy talent requests for specific backstage beverages, snacks, and accommodations. Mars’ iconic candies–including world famous M&M’S, have been included in some of the most discerning requests from some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most illustrious legends.

ADVERTISEMENT

KINGSHIP - Rider (WARNING: ABSOLUTELY MUST INCLUDE ALL COLORS)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Music critics and operations experts have debated the rationale for decades–was it extravagance? Or were the clauses a brilliant way for artists to quickly check if they were playing a buttoned-up venue with detail-oriented management?

In all cases, M&M’S were involved and necessary accessories to some of the greatest moments in rock history. KINGSHIP–Captain, KING, Arnell, and Hud–are seriously smart and of discerning taste, making sure to request bowls of colorful M&M’S within their precious show rider. But were they checking to see if the venue can follow directions? Or did they just need the taste of delicious morsels of fun ahead of their concert?

These physical collectible boxes have been created for fans of both KINGSHIP and M&M’S and are only available for a limited time. Just 4000 have been created in total: The Gold edition, the rarest version, comes in a white and gold foil gift box and includes custom printed candies with KINGSHIP group members Captain, KING, Arnell, and Hud in individually numbered boxes from 1 to 100. M&M’S will also produce only 3,900 exclusive celebratory gift boxes in Brown. Additionally, there will be 6,000 gift jars of the candies, available today to fans in the U.S. for a limited time.

Visit M&M’s official website for more information.