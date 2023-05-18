KISS’ ‘Alive III’ Celebrates 30 Years With New Vinyl Editions

KISS 'Alive III' artwork courtesy of UMe

On June 2, legendary rockers KISS will release anniversary vinyl editions of Alive III as the band celebrates 30 years of the seminal live album.

Recorded in the fan strongholds of Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis in November 1992, the Deluxe anniversary edition is limited to 500 units worldwide and is pressed as two picture discs with a die-cut cover exposing newly designed picture sleeves with unreleased photos from KISS’ widely-acclaimed ‘Revenge’ tour. The Premium anniversary edition is limited to 2500 units worldwide and is pressed on yellow and orange pyro vinyl and will also feature the new picture sleeves.

The first live album from KISS’ non-make-up era, Alive III (which rose to No.9 on the Billboard 200 Chart ) was recorded during the much-hailed 1992 ‘Revenge’ tour with the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Bruce Kulick, and Eric Singer. The gold-certified album included the “I Love It Loud” single (a Top 30 hit on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks) in addition to a set of career spanning classics such as “Detroit Rock City,” “Lick It Up,” “Rock And Roll All Nite,” and “Heaven’s On Fire.” It was also well-received by the critics. Q magazine described “Canny power-pop gave a merciless headbangin’,” while Kerrang! magazine listed Alive III among its 20 Best Albums of The Year.

KISS is globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what are universally considered two of the best live albums ever, 1975’s gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard 200 charting Alive! and 1977’s double platinum-certified No. 7 Billboard 200 charting Alive II.

KISS has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band’s illustrious legacy is marked by record breaking global tours. Now, after an astonishing 50-year career, the present KISS lineup – Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer – are presently engaged on their formidable ‘End Of The Road’ tour.

