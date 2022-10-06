Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches New Pet Brand, ‘Freak On A Leash’

Jonathan Davis - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has announced the launch of his new pet brand, ‘Freak On A Leash’.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Davis said that the products were created as a “homage to the horror and rock music we love”.

“The first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack,” he wrote.

The brand has partnered with festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and non-profit Take Me Home to offer an early merchandise preview at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on Saturday (October 8).

Davis shared that the first 100 fans attending the festivals to purchase ‘Freak On A Leash’ merch at the Take Me Home tent will receive a wristband to meet him in person that day, with a portion of proceeds going towards the charity. The worldwide launch is set for October 28, while fans can sign up for updates via the website.

In August, Korn reunited with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform “Freak On A Leash” during their joint tour.

At the end of Korn’s set, Lee joined the band for a live rendition of their 2007 MTV Unplugged collaboration – a take on Korn’s 1998 track “Freak On A Leash”, which featured on their album Follow The Leader.

Korn’s latest album Requiem, which came out in January, received considerable acclaim. Typical of the critiques was the NME review: “It would be a push to call this Korn’s first ‘happy’ album. More accurately, Requiem has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”

The nine-track album features the hit single “Start the Healing,” which peaked at No.1 on the Active Rock chart, in addition to the previously released tracks “Forgotten,” which Rolling Stone described as “explosive” and “Lost In The Grandeur,” which dropped as a final taste of Requiem just a few days before the record’s release.

