Landmark Italian Film Soundtracks ‘La Dolce Vita’ And ‘Quando L’amore è Sensualità’ Arrive On Vinyl

Mercello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg in 'La Dolce Vita' - Image courtesy of Film Archive/United Archives for Getty Images

Landmark Italian film soundtracks La Dolce Vita and Quando L’amore è Sensualità are set to arrive on vinyl on November 11. Both titles will be released through CAM Sugar – the partnership between Universal Music Group Universal Music Group (UMG) and leading Italian music company Sugar, one of the most prestigious independent music companies in the world.

Nino Rota’s soundtrack to Federico Fellini’s masterpiece La Dolce Vita has been fully restored and remastered from the original master tape, as part of the CAM SUGAR Heritage Series, the label’s collection dedicated to the scores synonymous with the history of Italian cinema. Rota also famously composed the music for two of Franco Zeffirelli’s Shakespeare films, and for the first two films of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy, earning the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Godfather Part II.

Quando L’amore È Sensualità (1973) is one of the undiscovered gems of the production of Ennio Morricone. Still unpublished in its entirety, this score is the manifesto of the ‘Morricone Segreto’ concept. With its tonal experiments and compositional complexity, it shows the most obscure, dark-tinged, and psychedelic side of the Maestro and his unbridled creativity.

The score masterfully mirrors the lustful bourgeois hypocrisy portrayed in the cult film directed by Vittorio De Sisti, thanks to a striking contrast between obsessive and repetitive sounds (representing the male fury) and uplifting, crystalline and ethereal elements (symbolizing the feminine innocence).

Edda Dell’Orso, the long-time “crystal voice” of Morricone (best known for being featured in the score of Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dynamite), is featured on 7 tracks, giving an essential contribution to the uniqueness of the soundtrack: her whimsical whispered vocals enrich tracks like “Luce chiara per vergine” and “Curve oscure” with mystery and fleshliness.

Vie-Ni (From "Quando l'amore è sensualità")

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The third track, the enigmatic and haunting “Vie-Ni” (one of the most loved pieces from the last year’s acclaimed Morricone Segreto) is representative of what to expect from the soundtrack: a disturbing and mysterious synthesizer plays on a tribal drumbeat, soon to be interrupted by a children’s choir obsessively repeating the title’s two syllables. These eerie yet creepy childish voices, introduced in previous works, here find an even more obsessive use: they represent one of Morricone’s trademark elements, as well as one of the traits that have made Italian soundtracks from the 1970s so much appreciated and recognizable in the world.

The soundtrack also features “Nascosta nell’ombra”, a psych-prog cut featuring a prominent wah wah guitar and an electric organ which represent another nugget from the much sought-after and acclaimed groovy repertoire of the Maestro.

The soundtrack is totally unreleased on CD and digital platforms (apart from tracks 3 and 9, first released in Morricone Segreto 2020) while tracks 12 to 22 (side C and D) were never before released on vinyl.

Pre-order the La Dolce Vita and Quando L’amore è Sensualità soundtracks.