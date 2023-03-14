Listen To Lana Del Rey’s New Single ‘The Grants’
‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.’ is out March 24.
Lana Del Rey has shared a new single titled “The Grants,” the third single taken from her upcoming ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.
The track, which was co-written with Mike Hermosa, features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones–who appeared in the 2013 music documentary, 20 Feet From Stardom.
The new song follows the recent releases of her first two singles, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.” and “A&W” via Interscope Records.
Last month, after sharing “A&W,” which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Del Rey talked about the album with Billie Eilish for Interview Magazine. “At first, the title was definitely going to be Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and then I f_____g panicked and I went to [photographer Neil Krug’s] house and said, ‘I know this is f____d up, but I’ve changed the title,’” she said. “‘It’s going to now be called, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard.”’ He was like, ‘What the f__k?’ I was like, ‘I’m not telling anyone. Just mock it up.’ He mocked it up, but we realized that maybe it was a bit much to have six titles in one.”
Del Rey also discussed a song on the album that she made with Bleachers, the band of her collaborator Jack Antonoff. “September 2022 was the very last song I wrote. It’s a song called ‘Margaret,’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée [Margaret Qualley],” she explained. “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman F_____g Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing.”
Pre-order Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.