Listen To Lana Del Rey’s New Single ‘The Grants’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single titled “The Grants,” the third single taken from her upcoming ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

The track, which was co-written with Mike Hermosa, features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones–who appeared in the 2013 music documentary, 20 Feet From Stardom.

Lana Del Rey - The Grants (Audio)

The new song follows the recent releases of her first two singles, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.” and “A&W” via Interscope Records.

Last month, after sharing “A&W,” which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Del Rey talked about the album with Billie Eilish for Interview Magazine. “At first, the title was definitely going to be Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and then I f_____g panicked and I went to [photographer Neil Krug’s] house and said, ‘I know this is f____d up, but I’ve changed the title,’” she said. “‘It’s going to now be called, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard.”’ He was like, ‘What the f__k?’ I was like, ‘I’m not telling anyone. Just mock it up.’ He mocked it up, but we realized that maybe it was a bit much to have six titles in one.”

Del Rey also discussed a song on the album that she made with Bleachers, the band of her collaborator Jack Antonoff. “September 2022 was the very last song I wrote. It’s a song called ‘Margaret,’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée [Margaret Qualley],” she explained. “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman F_____g Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing.”

Pre-order Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.