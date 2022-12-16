Lewis Capaldi Shares Music Video For ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Alexandra Gavillet (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Lewis Capaldi has shared the heartfelt video for his piano-led new single “Pointless.” Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone), the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.

A gorgeously detailed portrait of love’s all-consuming power, “Pointless” is the second single released from the Scottish hitmaker’s forthcoming sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out via Capitol Records on May 19.

Lewis Capaldi - Pointless (Official Video)

One of the first songs penned by Capaldi for Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, “Pointless” took shape from a song fragment his co-writers Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid had created with Ed Sheeran. “Ed had that lyric, ‘I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace,’ and pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging,” says Capaldi.

Immediately inspired to continue that narrative, Capaldi soon built “Pointless” into an epic reflection on the give-and-take in romantic relationships, beautifully capturing moments both small and profound. A piano-driven number laced with lush strings and powerful percussion, the result is an irresistible showcase for the raw yet graceful vocal work that has won Capaldi a massive global following in recent years.

“Pointless” follows Capaldi’s gold-certified smash single “Forget Me,” a September release that amassed over two million streams in just 24 hours and quickly marked his third consecutive UK No.1 hit. With its unforgettable official video serving up a shot-for-shot remake of Wham’s 1983 hit “Club Tropicana,” “Forget Me” arrived as the lead single from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Made with longtime collaborators including TMS, producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille), and heavyweights like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent ultimately finds Capaldi doubling-down on his longtime artistic mission. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” he says. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.