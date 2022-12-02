Lewis Capaldi Shares Romantic New Ballad ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi – Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer

Lewis Capaldi has shared a romantic new ballad called “Pointless,” which will feature on his eagerly-awaited second album.

The new song was written on the first day of sessions for Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent with collaborators Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. The first verse had previously been worked on by Mac and McDaid with Ed Sheeran, who penned the opening line: “I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace.”

“From all my airs and graces to the little things I do/Everything is pointless without you,” Capaldi sings to a partner in the chorus. “Of all the dreams I’m chasing there’s only one I’d choose/Everything is pointless without you.”

Lewis Capaldi - Pointless (Official Lyric Video)

The heartfelt new single follows Capaldi’s massive return earlier this year with “Forget Me,” which quickly became gold-certified and his third No.1 single in the UK, making the star the fifth artist this year to go straight to the top of the charts. The song also smashed 100 million streams globally.

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming 2023 UK tour also sold out in seconds, with further shows around the world selling out in record time. Anticipation for “Pointless” was equally high, with one verse teased on social media racking up 2.5 million views on TikTok in just one night.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released on May 19, 2023, via EMI Records. Made with longtime collaborators including TMS, producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille), and hitmakers like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), the record pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first showcased on his debut album. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” Capaldi said of the new album. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Capaldi claimed the distinction of having the UK’s most-streamed song with “Someone You Loved.” Its running total of 562m streams, from audio and video combined, took it past Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to claim the title in Official Charts Company data.

Buy or stream “Pointless.”