Billie Eilish, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi Lead Reading & Leeds 2023 Bill

Billie Eilish – Photo: Matthew Baker/Redferns

Billie Eilish, The Killers, and Lewis Capaldi are among the acts that have been confirmed to headline Reading & Leeds 2023.

The twin UK festivals will return next summer, taking place between August 25-27 in Leeds’ Bramham Park and Reading’s Little John’s Farm.

The first line-up announcement has revealed that four of the six headliners will take the top spot at the festivals for the first time, including Eilish, Capaldi, Sam Fender, and Imagine Dragons. The Killers last headlined R&L in 2008, while final headliner Foals topped the bill in 2016.

Further down the bill, the likes of Baby Queen, Inhaler, Loyle Carner, Slowthai, Trippie Redd, and more have also been confirmed to perform at the festivals next year. Tickets for the events will be available from 9am GMT on Monday (December 12) and can be purchased here.

“We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music,” Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn said in a press release. “Once again, Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!”

Eilish’s Reading & Leeds performance will make the US star’s first return to the festivals since her set in 2019, which drew one of the biggest crowds in the festival’s history. Sam Fender, meanwhile, has also previously played on the main stage, bringing his second album Seventeen Going Under to the stage in 2021.

Capaldi will top the bill months after the release of his eagerly-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and Imagine Dragons’ appearance follows their Mercury albums, which were released in 2021 and earlier this year. More names will be confirmed for the line-up in the coming months.

Reading & Leeds 2022 was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, and The 1975. The latter filled in for Rage Against The Machine after the US band was forced to pull out due to injury.

View the full Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up so far here.