Inhaler Add London And Manchester Dates To 2023 UK Tour

Inhaler have added two new shows in London and Manchester to their UK tour of 2023.

The Dublin band have already confirmed a series of UK tour dates in February 2023 but they will now play their biggest headline UK shows to date at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester and at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 19 and May 20.

Tickets for Inhaler’s Manchester and London shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the band recently returned with new single “Love Will Get You There” and details of their anticipated second album Cuts & Bruises, set for release through Geffen Records.

Their Tony Genn-produced second album is the follow-up to critically-acclaimed chart-topping debut It Won’t Always Be Like This, and it will arrive on February 17, 2023. It Won’t Always Be Like This debuted at No.1 on both the UK and Irish Official Charts. Released in July 2021, the record became the fastest-selling vinyl debut album in the UK by any band this century and saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years.

The band also spent time on the road supporting Arctic Monkeys this summer. Recalling the moment they were told about supporting the Sheffield band to NME, bassist Robert Keating called the news “surreal.”

“We found out about that in November [2021] when we were in America, one of our managers was just like, ‘You’re going to support Arctic Monkeys in August’, and we were just like, ‘Yeah but we’re not, are we?’” Keating said.

“We just didn’t really believe it because we grew up listening to them and loving their music and the fact we actually get to tick that off the bucket list is still kind of surreal. We’re not really believing that it’s actually going to happen.”

