Leyla Ebrahimi Shares New Single ‘I’m Sorry Maria’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Leyla Ebrahimi has shared a new single “I’m Sorry Maria,” out now via Deerfield Records/Interscope Records.

The song—or, at least a snippet of it—has been a fan favorite since Ebrahimi first began teasing the song on social media back in January. “This song is about regret,” the singer explained. “Regret, and also confusion and anger and owning the fact that you can be 100 percent convinced that you know what’s right for you in any given situation, and find out later — when it’s too late — that you were totally wrong. It’s also, most of all, about letting that truth out at the top of your lungs.” It’s from the top of her lungs that she sings the chorus: “I’m sorry, Maria/ You know it’s been hard, you know I keep holding on/ To this idea, Maria/ That I could be free, it’s so sad that I’m not.”

Leyla Ebrahimi - I’m Sorry Maria (Official Music Video)

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The accompanying music video was directed by Hannah De Vries and features Leyla standing out in black as the world surrounding her is colored in beige. The song was made with co-producers Alexander 23 and Shane Pielocik, who also joined her for “i don’t like being left behind,” which was released in November.

In other recent news from Ebrahimi, she recently concluded her first headlining shows, performing at Hollywood’s School Night and Brooklyn’s Union Pool. She has a special connection with the latter venue, as it’s where she used to barback, grabbing any spare second to clandestinely work on music.

In a 2025 interview with Intersect Magazine, Leyla reflected on the way she moves from genre to genre, a habit made clear on singles like “I’m Sorry Maria,” “i don’t like being left behind,” and September’s “nobody matters but You.” She said, “I definitely see myself as a genre-fluid artist. People ask me what genre of music I make, and I literally don’t know how to answer that question. I think it’s more than one thing for sure, and with each song, I tap into different subgenres depending on what I’m writing about or how I’m feeling.”

Listen to Leyla Ebrahimi’s “I’m Sorry Maria’ here.