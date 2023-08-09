Lil Yachty Shares Video For New Single ‘Solo Steppin Crete Boy’

Lil Yachty - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Lil Yachty has delighted his fans with new singles entitled “SLIDE” and “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY.” Now, the artist has shared a video for the latter track, which you can check out below.

On the track, he raps, “All this Chrome on my body like a medieval knight/ I was f____n’ up a sack on that purple Sprite/ All my b_____s been official, even tote a pistol/ Even blow up like a whistle, lie to officials.”

In the accompanying visual, Yachty is wrapped up in an American flag and later seen showcasing his signature swagger outside of a monastery.

Back in May, Yachty announced a 39 stop global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed album Let’s Start Here. (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), which was released in January of 2023 to much critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation and Bose, The Field Trip Tour is set to kickoff Thursday, September 21s in Washington, DC at Echostage with stops across North America and Europe including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, December 17 in Vienna, Austria at Gasometer.

Yachty started 2023 on a high note after his monumental psychedelic alternative rock album Let’s Start Here. received critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers alike. The album garnered him a cover on Billboard along with his musical guest debut performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where Yachty performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.

When the album was released, Yachty joined Zane Lowe in-studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss his ambitious new project. He told Apple Music about entering the second chapter of his career with the creative departure, shining a light on other eras of music and studying Pink Floyd, aiming to create a cohesive “no skips” project, and more.

Stream “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” on Apple Music and Spotify.