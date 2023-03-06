Lionel Richie Announces ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie - Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie has announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Shop the best of Lionel Richie’s discography on vinyl and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress, and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and an impressive nine Grammy Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire has cemented their lasting impact on popular music as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. These two iconic artists have now sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 7. The general onsale for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour will start Monday, March 13 at 10am local time.

Visit Lionel Richie’s official website for more information.

Sing A Song All Night Long Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum