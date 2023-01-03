Fred White, Former Drummer With Soul Giants Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies At 67

Fred White - Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Fred White, a former member of soul greats and six-time Grammy-winners Earth, Wind & Fire who joined founders and brothers Maurice and Verdine in their classic line-up from the mid-1970s, died on January 1 at the age of 67.

Verdine White wrote on Instagram: “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!

‘Delightfully mischievous’

“Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️and back!”

Born in Chicago on January 13, 1955, Freddie White began drumming when he was only nine, and played on Donny Hathaway’s gold-selling Live album in 1971, when he was just 16. His older brothers Maurice and Verdine had been founder members of EW&F in Chicago in 1970, after which the group moved to Los Angeles and began a second-phase line-up. Lesser-seen brother Monte served as both manager and road manager.

Soul stalwart

Freddie also played with Albertina Walker, Willie Hutch, and on “Spanish Moon” from Little Feat’s Feats Don’t Fail Me Now album of 1974. That year, he joined EW&F and was a stalwart of their most successful years into the 80s, including such memorable albums as That’s The Way Of The World, Gratitude, All n’ All, I Am, and Faces.

From them came such major crossover hits as “Shining Star,” “Sing A Song,” “Serpentine Fire” and, once their success became international, “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” (with the Emotions) and “Let’s Groove.” White also played on albums by the Emotions, Deniece Williams, Ramsey Lewis, and Jennifer Holliday. The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Among reaction to White’s passing, there were messages of condolence from the band Chicago and Nile Rodgers, while Lenny Kravitz wrote: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”