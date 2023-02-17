Little Big Town, Cadillac Three, Caitlyn Smith Join ‘Rock The Ryman’ Event

Little Big Town - Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three are among the latest additions to the line-up for the upcoming, all-star Rock The Ryman concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on March 1.

The historic venue and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced that Caitlyn Smith will also join the bill for the special night, which will recognize and celebrate the impact of Hall of Fame inductees who have played the Ryman. The new additions will tread the famous stage along with the previously-confirmed The War and Treaty, Charlie Worsham, Gavin DeGraw, and Maddie & Tae. Worsham will also host the evening, for which tickets are on sale now at ryman.com.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild says: “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Ryman hold so much music and so much history, it’s exciting to be part of bringing these places together for one special night. So many of the Rock Hall members are the soundtrack of everyone’s life.”

The quartet will follow their appearance at Rock The Ryman by embarking on the Friends of Mine Tour this spring and summer, starting with a show at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL on April 13.

Observes Smith of the Ryman show: “Being part of such a special evening, honoring so many of the Rock Hall members’ influences on all of us is just such an incredible honor. And to do it at the historic Ryman Auditorium adds a whole other level of highlighting what makes Nashville’s music community so special.”

The Ryman is one of 12 rock’n’roll institutions across the US that are now designated as official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmarks, as of May last year. In November, the Ryman opened the interactive Rock Hall at the Ryman to further underline the indelible connections between the “Mother Church of Country Music” and the history of rock’n’roll.

