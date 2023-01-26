The War And Treaty, Maddie & Tae Among Performers At ‘Rock The Ryman’ Concert

The War and Treaty - Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

The War and Treaty and Maddie & Tae are among the artists who will take part in Rock The Ryman, a special concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to honor the impact of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who have played the famed Ryman stage.

Scheduled for March 1, the event will also feature Gavin Degraw and will be hosted by singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham, with further artists to be named in due course. Each of the musicians will perform songs by inductees of the Hall of Fame that have had an influence on their own work. Tickets for the concert will go on general sale tomorrow (27) at ryman.com, and proceeds will go to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Ryman Auditorium.

Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, says: “More than 100 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have performed on the Ryman’s hallowed stage throughout its 130-year history. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Ryman by bringing together artists and fans for one incredible night to experience the power of rock & roll through some of Nashville’s great talent.”

The March concert complements the major interactive exhibit that opened at the Ryman in November, Rock Hall at the Ryman, which features such Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as James Brown, the Byrds, Eric Clapton, Foo Fighters, Joan Jett, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Hank Williams.

While the Ryman will always be inextricably linked with country music, artists from beyond the genre who have performed on its hallowed stage include Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Linda Ronstadt, Ray Charles, Chet Atkins, Neil Young, the Everly Brothers, the Staple Singers, Joni Mitchell, Carl Perkins, B.B. King, Jackson Browne, Odetta, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Roy Orbison, Blondie, Pete Seeger, Ricky Nelson, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Mahalia Jackson, Bonnie Raitt, the Byrds, Foo Fighters, and Brenda Lee.

