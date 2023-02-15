Lord Huron Details 2023 North American Tour

Lord Huron - Photo: Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Having sold out two nights at Red Rocks this summer as soon as tickets went on sale, Lord Huron has revealed the rest of the headline dates for its 2023 North American tour.

The tour starts May 24 at the Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA and finishes in Toronto, ON at Massey Hall on May 26. Additionally, Lord Huron graces the bills of the In Between Days Festival in Quincy, MA on August 19-20, with more festival dates to be announced.

A special artist presale for all dates goes live Wednesday, February 15 at 10am local time through Thursday February, 16 at 10pm local time. Local, promoter, and venue presales run from 10am-10pm local time on Thursday February 16. General on-sale begins Friday February 17 at 10am local time. More info and ticket links are available at the band’s official website. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Lord Huron’s recent album Long Lost, featuring No. 1 song “Not Dead Yet” debuted at No. 1 The Americana/Folk Album and Tastemaker Albums Chart, No.2 on Vinyl Albums & Alternative Albums chart, No. 3 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 4 Top Album Sales Chart and No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also received critical acclaim from the likes of Wall Street Journal, Brooklyn Vegan, NPR, American Songwriter, All Music, Uproxx, WNYC, Flood and JamBase.

Buy or stream Long Lost.

Lord Huron: 2023 North American Tour Dates:

5/24: Redding, CA, Redding Civic Auditorium

5/25: Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

5/27: Spokane, WA, Spokane Pavilion

5/28: Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

5/29: Bozeman, MT, The ELM

5/31: Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

6/1: Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

6/2: Salt Lake City, UT, Twilight Series

6/4: Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/24: Ottawa, ON, Ottawa JazzFest

6/26: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

8/19-20: Quincy, MA, In Between Days Festival