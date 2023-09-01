Loyle Carner Announces Special Live Show At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Loyle Carner - Photo: Jesse Crankson

Loyle Carner is set to perform his Mercury Prize nominated album “hugo” and his storied back catalog during a special show at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on October 6.

Carner’s decorated discography will be reimagined at the Royal Albert Hall with additional musicians and guests for the show. Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase on Tuesday September 5 to those that have signed up for exclusive access at the link here, with general sale commencing on Thursday September 7.

Loyle Carner, armed with a show stopping array of guests and an electrifying live-band, joins the ranks of star-studded performers that have appeared at the iconic venue over the past century. With multiple Mercury and Brits nominations, NME Awards and appearances in global brand campaigns (such as Nike, YSL, Timberland), Carner has undoubtedly had a meteoric rise to the top, culminating with his critically lauded 2022 album “hugo” charting at number 3 in the UK album chart.

Carner has graced massive festival shows and venues across the UK and beyond in 2023, with the Wembley OVO Arena in London a career standout. This was followed by a string of packed out festival appearances over the summer, including a headline slot at Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, Primavera Sound and most recently Reading and Leeds Festival. Rave reviews of his live show have included The Evening Standard, whose 5-star review said “‘hugo’ is his most ambitious work to date… It transferred perfectly to his live show,” and The Independent which declared “It’s one of those rare performances where phones stay in people’s pockets.”

The rising star’s album “hugo” is a 10-track compendium of urgent delivery and gloriously widescreen production, Carner confronts both the deeply personal and the highly political. Cinematic in scale and scope, “hugo” is both a rallying war cry for a generation forged in fire and a study of the personal internal conflict that drives the rest of the album – as a mixed-race Black man, as an artist, as a father and as a son.

The result is his most cathartic and ambitious record yet, a coruscating journey into the heart of what it means to be alive in these tumultuous times, and one which looks set to neatly cement his position as one of the most potent and vital young talents around today.

Working alongside renowned producer kwes. (Solange, Kelela), Carner leaves no stone unturned on this album, in both its sound and its stories. In a 10-track album that moves from gorgeous neo-soul moments to thundering hip hop, with immediate, infectious bangers and sampled interludes from non-musicians (mixed-race Guyanese poet John Agard and youth activist and politician Athian Akec) Carner shifts seamlessly from micro to macro, confronting everything from strained relationships with family to the societal tears caused by class stratification.

