Luke Grimes Announces Upcoming Eight-Song EP, ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’

Luke Grimes - Photo: Jake Hoffman

Mercury Nashville/Range Music’s Luke Grimes has announced the October 20 release of an eight-song EP, to be titled Pain Pills Or Pews. Grimes wrote six of the songs on the project, which is produced by Dave Cobb.

This Friday (22) will see the release of the next track from the project, the Grimes original “Burn.” The EP will also include his version of Foy Vance’s “Hold On,” which Grimes has released in both his solo version and as a recent duet with Vance. Also among the eight tracks are the December 2022 debut release by the Yellowstone star, “No Horse To Ride,” and its March 2023 follow-up “Oh Ohio.”

Luke Grimes | "No Horse To Ride" | Western AF

Also just released is a new video of an acoustic performance of “No Horse To Ride,” available exclusively on the Western AF YouTube channel. The song was in the No.1 position and on the cover of Spotify’s Country Hits 2023 playlist, and has been included on eight Spotify Viral charts.

Grimes will follow the EP’s release by hitting the road for a number of shows. He’ll be performing for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN next Sunday (24) and will also return to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA in April of next year. Touring details are at lukegrimesmusic.com.

Pre-order Pain Pills Or Pews, which is released on October 20.

The full tracklist for the EP is:

1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)

2. Hold On (Foy Vance)

3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)

4. Where It’s Blue (Colton Venner)

5. Burn (Luke Grimes)

6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)

7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)

8. Ain’t Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

Grimes’ upcoming shows are:

11/9 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/10 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

11/30 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

12/1 Rosemont, IL, Joe’s Live

12/7 Dallas, TX, The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/9 Austin, TX, Emo’s

12/15 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

12/16 Boston, MA, Royale