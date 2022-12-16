‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song ‘No Horse To Ride’

Luke Grimes - Photo: Manuel Mancilla

Luke Grimes, the star of TV’s top-rated Yellowstone, has been signed by Mercury Nashville/Range Music and today (16) releases his debut country song “No Horse To Ride.”

Grimes wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and also plays acoustic guitar and percussion on the track, which is produced by the indefatigable Dave Cobb and also features pedal steel. It’s the first track to emerge from the album project that Grimes is developing with Cobb.

The gentle, acoustic-based love song includes such lyrics as: “I’d be a drunk without a drink to drink/A guitar with a broken string/Without you, I’d be a falling star without a midnight sky/A cowboy with no horse to ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Grimes - No Horse To Ride (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Much loved for his role as Kayce Dutton in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Grimes’ new song is set to be featured on the mid-season finale on January 1. Says the artist: “I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Away from the show, Grimes, a native of Ohio, is often at home in Montana, either writing his own songs or listening to his favorite country records. He has also been collaborating in Nashville with such composers as Singleton, Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Music was in his blood as Grimes grew up playing music in the church, the son of a Pentecostal pastor. It was his father who introduced him to the music of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. His modern-day inspirations include the likes of Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

Buy or stream “No Horse To Ride.”