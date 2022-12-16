ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song ‘No Horse To Ride’

It’s the first track from the album project that Grimes is developing with producer Dave Cobb.

Published on

Luke Grimes - Photo: Manuel Mancilla
Luke Grimes - Photo: Manuel Mancilla

Luke Grimes, the star of TV’s top-rated Yellowstone, has been signed by Mercury Nashville/Range Music and today (16) releases his debut country song “No Horse To Ride.”

Grimes wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and also plays acoustic guitar and percussion on the track, which is produced by the indefatigable Dave Cobb and also features pedal steel. It’s the first track to emerge from the album project that Grimes is developing with Cobb.

The gentle, acoustic-based love song includes such lyrics as: “I’d be a drunk without a drink to drink/A guitar with a broken string/Without you, I’d be a falling star without a midnight sky/A cowboy with no horse to ride.”

Luke Grimes - No Horse To Ride (Official Audio)

Click to load video

Much loved for his role as Kayce Dutton in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Grimes’ new song is set to be featured on the mid-season finale on January 1. Says the artist: “I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Away from the show, Grimes, a native of Ohio, is often at home in Montana, either writing his own songs or listening to his favorite country records. He has also been collaborating in Nashville with such composers as Singleton, Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Music was in his blood as Grimes grew up playing music in the church, the son of a Pentecostal pastor. It was his father who introduced him to the music of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. His modern-day inspirations include the likes of Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

Buy or stream “No Horse To Ride.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, And Timbaland: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top