Madison Cunningham Shares New Track ‘In From Japan’

Madison Cunningham

Two-time GRAMMY nominee Madison Cunningham has unveiled “In From Japan,” a new song from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer.

“I think ultimately this song is about being frustrated with the idea of purpose, and burdened by the sweeping questions that come with ‘No one’s holding you back now’ and all of the negative space that is left to make mistakes in,” Cunningham explains. “It very much reflected how I was feeling at the time—only able to speak in metaphors and having a hard time expressing what was so paralyzed in myself.”

In From Japan

She adds, “This was eventually recorded up at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, OR with the great Tucker Martine. These were some of the most special musical memories that found me in a time where I really needed the space to sprawl out and throw paint at everything within sight, and that is exactly what we did.”

Yesterday, Cunningham released a stunning live performance video of her brand new single “Hospital.” The song was included in NPR’s All Songs Considered “New Mix,” and Consequence adds, “The fuzzy crunch from Cunningham’s guitar work is both classic and wildly emotive, and her soaring vocals are pristine and inspired.”

Cunningham will be hitting the road on her fall headline “The Revealer Tour” kicking off this September with Bendigo Fletcher supporting. The run is set to kick off September 20 in Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall.

“Hospital” was originally released last month and arrived alongside a music video directed by Caitlin Gerard in which Cunningham finds herself trapped in a dollhouse, roaming a beach with an IV attached, hitchhiking, and more—all through an exploration of the depths of her own psyche.

“Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective,” Cunningham explained in a statement. “I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity.” The singer continues to cite Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as key inspirations for her music.

Pre-order Revealer.