Mae Muller To Represent UK At Eurovision 2023 With ‘I Wrote A Song’

Mae Muller - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Mae Muller has been announced as the UK entry for this year’s Eurovision. The news was exclusively revealed by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The London singer also broke the news on social media, while sharing the new single that she’ll be competing with, “I Wrote A Song,” a club-ready dance-pop track about a past relationship that ended badly. You can watch the song’s official video below.

The 67th edition of the contest will take place at Liverpool Arena on May 13, following the semi-finals on May 9 and 11. Tickets went on sale earlier this week and sold out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK was selected to host Eurovision after organizers decided it would not be safe to hold it in the reigning champions’ country of Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian entrants Kalush Orchestra won in 2022 with the song “Stefania,” with UK singer Sam Ryder finishing second with “Spaceman.”

Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Mae Muller was still working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal. Within two years, she’d released three EPs full of pop gems that stood out for their melodic hooks and lyrics that were feisty and unapologetic in their frankness. Stealing the attention of the industry, she supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour, landed millions of YouTube views, and scored a top 10 US chart hit with her platinum selling single “Better Days” which she performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Having signed to Capitol Records UK, Mae continues to stand out and in 2022 she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs. Since then her music has reached over two billion streams and 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Muller co-wrote “I Wrote A Song” with Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye – “Bed”) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha’s Attic.

“I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK,” declared Muller. “I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song “I Wrote A Song” a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

Buy or stream ‘I Wrote A Song’