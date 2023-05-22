Maggie Rogers Confirms Her Third Album Is Now Completed

Maggie Rogers has confirmed that she has completed the writing and recording of her third album.

The fast-rising artist released the news in an Instagram post, revealing that the as-yet-untitled follow-up to last year’s Surrender has been recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“That’s a wrap on LP3!!!!” she told fans, adding that the album was “written + recorded + off to mixing.” Rogers then addes: “So, so, so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

The singer-songwriter will be premiering some of her new songs on a headlining tour of North America entitled the “Summer of ’23 Tour,” which will include stops at prestigious venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Beginning in July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will support for the second half.

Rogers’ upcoming headline run will follow “The Feral Joy Tour”, a sold-out early-2023 outing that included stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and The Shrine in Los Angeles.

Maggie Rogers plays the following North American shows:

JULY 2023

24 – Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

25 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater*

27 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium*

28 – Newport, RI, Newport Folk Festival

29 – Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center*

31 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point*

AUGUST 2023

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage*

9 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

10 – Orem, UT, UCCU Center#

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl#

16 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater#

17 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield#

29 – Washington, D.C., The Atlantis

(*with Soccer Mommy)

(# with Alvvays)

