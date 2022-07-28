Mark Knopfler’s ‘Studio Albums 2009-2018’ Boxset Due In October

Mark Knopfler - Photo: Joby Sessions (Courtesy of UMC)

Mark Knopfler’s esteemed studio catalog of recent years will be anthologized by UMe/EMI with the October 7 release of Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018. The collection will be available as 9 LP vinyl and 6 CD boxsets, and in digital SD/HD.

The set gathers the second half of the hallowed guitarist-songwriter’s solo studio collection, as a complement to last year’s The Studio Albums 1996-2007. The new release will include the albums Get Lucky (2009), Privateering (2012), Tracker (2015), and Knopfler’s most recent release, 2018’s Down The Road Wherever.

Privateering

It also features a collection of studio B-sides and bonus track, and his vast worldwide audience will be especially attracted by the inclusion of two previously unreleased songs, “Back In The Day” and “Precious Voice From Heaven.” The audio quality of the set has been overseen by the original mastering engineer Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering; the vinyl was cut by Bernie Grundman.

The 9LP boxset edition of The Studio Albums 2009-2018 has the albums pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and housed in a rigid outer slipcase. It includes five embossed art prints of each of the original covers. The 6CD edition comes in a clamshell-style box, with albums in gatefold sleeves with lyric sheets. The bonus disc is in single sleeve wallet with lyrics insert, and the set also features five art cards.

One Song At A Time

The configuration of the vinyl set is as follows:

LP 1 & 2: Get Lucky

LP 3 & 4: Privateering

LP 5 & 6: Tracker

LP 7 & 8: Down The Road Wherever

LP 9: Back In The Day: The Bonus Tracks 2009-2018

After its inevitable postponement during the pandemic new live musical version of Local Hero, which features new music and lyrics by Knopfler, comes to the stage at the Chichester Festival Theatre from October 8 to November 19. It’s directed by Daniel Evans, whose previous productions at Chichester include South Pacific, Quiz, and Fiddler on the Roof. The new production is from a book by David Greig, and is based on the 1983 Bill Forsyth film for which Knopfler wrote his first film soundtrack.

