Masego Announces 2023 North American Tour

Masego - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Masego announced an extensive North American tour, which will launch on March 13, 2023 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The You Never Visit Me Tour – named for Masego’s forthcoming single, which will be released on December 12 – will include shows at New York City’s Terminal 5 (April 1) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 27).

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale now for members of Masego’s fan club. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9, at 10:00 AM local time.

Following the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica. He is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The sold-out Australian leg of the tour included a performance at the Sydney Opera House. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date,

Masego’s recent single “Say You Want Me,” won attention from a wide variety of outlets including NPR, VIBE, BET, The Line of Best Fit, HotNewHipHop, and Teen Vogue. Placing the track on its Heat Check playlist, NPR hailed the song as “a vibrant cut…settling somewhere between amapiano and dancehall.” VIBE praised the “rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger.” SoulBounce said, “‘Say You Want Me’ is a sexy track with an Afrobeats flair thanks to slinky, sleek production and Masego’s infusing of his own playboy swagger.”

Lady, Lady included the breakout hit single “Tadow,” which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil, and Gold in Mexico. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver” plus the beautifully reimagined “Mystery Lady (Sego’s Remix).” Earlier this year, Masego featured on “Silk,” a single from Kojey Radical’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut album.

Visit Masego’s official website for more information.