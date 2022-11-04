Masego Returns With A New Single And Video ‘Say You Want Me’

Masego - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Masego returns with “Say You Want Me,” the first single from his forthcoming album. The Grammy-nominated artist’s silky, sultry vocals float atop a percolating rhythm on the song, which was released today via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records.

Ambré, Ari PenSmith, Mannywellz, and Destin Conrad also contribute vocals. The track was produced in Los Angeles by P2J (Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Wikzid’s Made in Lagos, which included “Essence”) and E.Y. (Drake, Childish Gambino), along with Louie Lastic and Dan Foster, known for their work with Kehlani and Ambré.

“Masego is the name I want to hear you say when you mention life, music, Black romance and dance,” says Masego, who has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date.

In “Say You Want Me,” a vibrant, joyful sense of community infuses the clip, which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Alexander Black.

Masego continues to tour in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. He’ll kick off a European headlining run on November 28 in Milan. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady (Feat. Don Toliver),” plus the beautifully reimagined “Mystery Lady (Sego’s Remix).”

NPR hailed Masego as, “one of music’s most promising chameleons.” VIBE praised him as a, “self-taught saxophonist, pianist, singer, and producer here to give an old soul sound a fresh new take in today’s hip-hop climate.” XXL observed, “Masego has created and curated a new wave.”

His 2018 debut album, Lady, Lady, included the breakout hit single “Tadow,” which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil, and Gold in Mexico. Earlier this year, Masego featured on “Silk,” a single from Kojey Radical’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut album.

Most recently, Masego joined Robert Glasper for “All Masks,” which is featured on the deluxe version of Glasper’s Black Radio III album.

Buy or stream “Say You Want Me.”