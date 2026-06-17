Masicka Announces New Album ‘Forever Reign’ For August

Photo: Tizzy Tokyo courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Masicka has announced his new album Forever Reign, arriving worldwide on August 14, 2026 via Def Jam Recordings. The Jamaican recording artist will follow the release one day later with his debut performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as the headliner of Reggae Fest on August 15, 2026.

Tickets for Reggae Fest became available Tuesday, June 16, from 10:00 AM local time, with the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, June 17, at 10:00 AM local time through Ticketmaster. The album announcement and Barclays Center booking were first reported by Billboard, according to a press release. “This album represents growth, elevation, and the next chapter of my journey,” Masicka said in the announcement.

The Portmore, Jamaica-born artist said each project gives him another way to tell his story, adding that performing at Barclays Center the day after the album’s release gives the week added weight. Additional details about Forever Reign, including its track list and further announcements, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows Masicka’s Her Name Is Love EP, which was released on December 19, 2025 via Def Jam. His 17-track album Generation of Kings arrived on December 1, 2023 and marked his first full-length project for Def Jam. His 2021 album 438 reached No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, the same peak later matched by Generation of Kings. In March 2026, the government of Antigua and Barbuda approved Masicka’s appointment as Cultural Ambassador for Youth Talent Development and Creative Industries Collaboration.

Browse our reggae collection featuring limited edition vinyl and CDs here.