Matteo Bocelli Returns With New Single ‘Cautionary Tale’

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli has unveiled “Cautionary Tale”–his collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum composer/producer/musician Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL).

The pair created the song for the film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which was directed by George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) and stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Bocelli makes his motion picture debut in the film, playing Prince Mustafa. Holkenborg composed the score for Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Cautionary Tale (English Version / from the Motion Picture “Three Thousand Years of Longing”)

Director George Miller says, “Matteo plays a prince whose fate ends tragically. It feels so right to me that he renders the musical and narrative themes of the movie in song.”

Matteo Bocelli adds, “It’s the first time I’ve been cast in a movie and it’s been such an incredible experience. I was born into a family that really lived show business but this was something completely new and I was surprised at how much fun I had! With anything new there’s fear and uncertainty but there’s also curiosity and excitement. I can’t believe that my first movie appearance is for George Miller and this cast and crew of the greatest people – Oscar-winners! And then there’s me!

“So even being involved in a small way means the world to me. Being part of the movie soundtrack was my real goal – music is my first passion, so to have the chance to do both has been very cool. I’m so honored to be singing on this track. Now I can’t wait for everyone to see the movie. I’m sure it’s going to be loved.”

“Cautionary Tale” takes its title from a pivotal line of dialogue that Tilda Swinton delivers in the film. Bocelli’s rich, evocative tenor reverberates with a sense of romance and mystery as he considers the nature of love and the delicate balance between fate and free will.

