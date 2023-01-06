Megadeth Confirmed For 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Meagdeth - Photo: Medios Y Media/Getty Images

Megadeth have been confirmed for this year’s edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 7-10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia. For further information about the event, visit the event’s official website.

Dave Mustaine’s band are continuing to tour in support of their latest studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, which debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the highest-charting Megadeth album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the UK and more.

Megadeth recently received their thirteenth Grammy nomination for ‘Best Metal Performance’ for the song “We’ll Be Back” from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

The legendary metal act won the 2017 Grammy Award for ‘Best Metal Performance’ for the title track of the band’s 2016 album Dystopia.

This marked the group’s twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance” category).

Bands confirmed for the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival to date include:

10 YEARS

ADEMA

AFTER THE BURIAL

ALPHA WOLF

ATREYU

ATTILA (performing “About That Life”)

AVATAR

BEARTOOTH

BODYSNATCHER

BORN OF OSIRIS

BURY TOMORROW

CKY

COAL CHAMBER

COLD (“Year Of The Spider” 20th-anniversary show)

CROWN THE EMPIRE

DAYSEEKER

DOPE

DROPOUT KINGS

DROWNING POOL

ESCAPE THE FATE

FINGER ELEVEN

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

FLYLEAF (feat. Lacey Sturm)

GEMINI SYNDROME

HEARTSICK

JINJER

KUBLAI KHAN TX

LANDMVRKS

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES

MEGADETH

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

NO RESOLVE

NONPOINT

PANTERA

PARKWAY DRIVE

PATIENT SIXTY-SEVEN

SCOTT STAPP

SENSES FAIL

SPIRITBOX

STABBING WESTWARD

STATIC-X

TANTRIC

TAPROOT (reunion show)

TECH N9NE

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE GHOST INSIDE

TRUSTCOMPANY

UPON A BURNING BODY

VINCE NEIL

VV

WOE, IS ME (original lineup reunion)

