Megadeth To Collaborate With Global Video Game Company Wargaming

Global video game specialist Wargaming is set to collaborate with iconic metal band Megadeth.

A multi-product musical in-game event called Metal Fest is set to bring the thunderous power of metal to four popular products: World Of Tanks Modern Armor; World Of Tanks Blitz; World Of Warships; and World Of Warships: Legends. Slated to begin on August 28, Metal Fest will be a celebration of the genre, featuring exclusive voiceovers by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, alongside his bandmates James LoMenzo; Dirk Verbeuren; and Kiko Loureiro, in addition to an array of Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs and more.

The highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of Megadeth’s iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead, who will be making his debut appearance in video games with a stunning 3D representation and unique voiceover.

Dave Mustaine said in a statement “This is the first time our images have been immortalized in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games. We’ve laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Wargaming Metal Fest!”

In World Of Tanks Modern Armor (August 29 – September 25, 2023) players will be able to complete Challenges to unlock various Megadeth-themed rewards. Two new tanks inspired by the albums Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying? and The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will make their debut in the Store. Vic Rattlehead will appear as an exclusive 3D Commander, while Mustaine, LoMenzo, Verbeuren and Loureiro will be added as 2D Commanders, all with their own unique voiceovers.

In World Of Tanks Blitz (August 29 – September 3, 2023) players can join in the action with a dedicated Megadeth quest, offering exclusive prizes such as static and animated camos inspired by various the band’s album covers; a unique tank skin inspired by the Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying? album for the Chieftain Mk. 6; avatars; and collectible items. An exact replica of Dave Mustaine’s guitar will create a special atmosphere in the Hangar, as players dive into thrilling metal-infused battles.

In World Of Warships PC (August 28 – September 13, 2023) players will be engaged in special missions to obtain exclusive Commanders. Dave Mustaine will be immortalized as a ship Commander with an original voiceover, and Vic Rattlehead will also join the fray, issuing orders with a menacing voice. As the final reward, the powerful Death Ray patch will be granted, marking conquerors of the seas with true metal prestige.

Finally, in World Of Warships Legends (August 28 – October 2, 2023) players will be rewarded with cruiser Rattlehead, and while helming her, Captains can also embrace guises for both Dave and Vic as rewards. Moreover, players can also obtain a themed patch and flag featuring the band’s logo and Vic’s head, displaying their loyalty to the metal legends.

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher based in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operating since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry with 16 offices around the world, including studios in Chicago, Prague, Shanghai, Tokyo, Vilnius, Kyiv, and Belgrade.

