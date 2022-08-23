Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Returns To Hosting On ‘Gimme Metal’ Radio

Dave Mustaine - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is returning to Gimme Metal, the world’s only 24/7, all-metal streaming radio station, as DJ and host of his hugely popular ‘The Dave Mustaine Show’. His next episode is set to air at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 25, with a new show to air at that time each Thursday to follow.

During each segment of The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Metal, thrash metal’s forefather will showcase the music that has inspired and influenced him as a musician, while also entertaining listeners with his deep knowledge of the genre, years of war stories from the road, and personal anecdotes about the artists, producers, and various celebrities he’s encountered throughout his illustrious career. Visit Gimme Metal’s official website for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustaine said in a statement: “I’ve always wanted to do radio that is strictly my show, my songs, presented my way. Gimme Metal lets me play what I want to play and say what I want to say… no restrictions.”

Megadeth - Soldier On! (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“It’s amazing to think that the guy behind Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good and Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying? and the killer record Dystopia, a guy who basically invented the thrash genre, is back on Gimme Metal,” says Gimme Metal co-founder and CEO Tyler Lenane. “We’ve had a preview of what Dave likes to talk about on his past shows and heard lots of his stories — and we know that our listeners and his fans are going to be blown away that he’s back with even more chronicles. This show shouldn’t be missed by any metal fan.”

The return of ‘The Dave Mustaine Show’ comes in advance of the release of Megadeth’s widely-anticipated sixteenth studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, scheduled to drop on September 2 via UMe. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy-winning “Dystopia” while pushing forward musically.

The record boasts the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flag bearers.

Pre-order The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!