Experience Megadeth’s ‘Countdown To Extinction’ In Dolby ATMOS

Megadeth 'Countdown To Extinction' - album artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group

Megadeth announce that fans will now get to experience their multi-platinum thrash metal classic Countdown To Extinction, in full Dolby Atmos, submerging listeners in full 3D immersive sound with a new level of clarity and depth. In addition, Countdown To Extinction is also available newly remastered from the original 1992 stereo analog mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit stereo.

Released in 1992 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, Megadeth’s Grammy nominated Countdown To Extinction, is the band’s breakthrough album that helped catapult the band into arena status. The album was another step forward in the evolution and expansion of the thrash metal genre Megadeth helped create. The album was also an important benchmark in the band‘s career in both songwriting and music technicality as they broke new ground and thrashed their way through the height of the grunge movement to mainstream radio and the MTV generation on their own terms with tracks such as “Symphony of Destruction,” “Sweating Bullets” and “Skin O’ My Teeth.”

In 1993, Megadeth were presented with “The Doris Day Music Award” at The Humane Society’s Genesis Awards for the title track, “Countdown To Extinction,” a song advocating for animal rights. Other recipients of this prestigious honor include Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Crosby & Nash.

Last year, Megadeth released their highly anticipated sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 1 slot on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums, and No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200.

The thrash metal titans kick off their “Crush The World Tour 2023” in support of The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! with a U.S. date in Everett, WA on April 26, before the start of their Canadian tour on April 28 in Abbotsford, moving throughout Canada, and wrapping up on May 15 in Halifax.

Listen to the Dolby ATMOS mix and the newly-remastered stereo mix of Countdown To Extinction.