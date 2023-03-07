Megadeth Announces Spring 2023 Canadian Tour

Megadeth - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Thrash metal titans Megadeth have announced their 2023 Canadian tour. The band’s spring 13-city trek starts in Everett, Washington on April 26, with the Canadian leg kicking off April 28 in Abbotsford and wrapping up on May 15 in Halifax. Support on the tour will come from Bullet For My Valentine and ONI.

Says Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine: “We cannot wait to bring Megadeth’s ‘Crush The World’ tour to the Great White North. I’m still riding high from our sold-out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it’s your turn, Canada. Get ready!”

Advance tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. American Express members will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages beginning Tuesday March 7 at 12 p.m. local time until Wednesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Live Nation and venue presales will run on Wednesday, March 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last September, Megadeth’s latest album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums.

Megadeth: 2023 Canadian tour dates:

April 28 – Abbotsford , BC – Abbotsford Centre April

April 29 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

May 01 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Events Centre

May 02 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

May 04 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

May 05 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

May 08 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Centre

May 09 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

May 10 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

May 11 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 13 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

May 15 – Halifax, NS – ScotiaBank Centre.

