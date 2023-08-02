Metallica Launches New Weekly Podcast ‘The Metallica Report’

Metallica - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Metallica’s new podcast “The Metallica Report” has launched today. The new podcast broadcasts from the band’s Californian HQ and offers a weekly update on all things Metallica.

“The Metallica Report” will be hosted by Steffan Chirazi – whose history with Metallica spans from covering the band as journalist in the ’80s to his current role as editor of the band’s online mag, “So What!” – and Renée Richardson, director of philanthropy for the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

According to the band, each episode of “The Metallica Report” will feature Steffan and Renée “keeping listeners informed with the latest news and updates from Metallica HQ, as well as dispatches from the road as the “M72” tour continues to make its way around the world.”

The podcast’s mini-features will offer exclusive behind the scenes news and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and T-shirt artists, fans, and even James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo themselves. Visit the band’s official website to subscribe to the new podcast.

“The Metallica Report” is produced and distributed by Pantheon Media and reunites the Metallica team with co-producers PopCult, with whom they worked on 2021’s “The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1.”

“PopCult is excited to be working again with Metallica to expand their podcast footprint and to launch our first partnership with Pantheon,” says PopCult partner Lars Murray. “Metallica and their global community are inexhaustible sources of interesting news and stories. “The Metallica Report” will be a ‘must-listen’ for longtime fans, as well as folks who might be diving in for the first time.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Metallica to produce a weekly news podcast that will give fans an inside look at the band’s world,” Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media added in a statement.

“‘The Metallica Report’ represents an exciting new chapter for Pantheon, as we continue to push the boundaries of audio entertainment with our partner PopCult. Metallica’s standing as one of the most influential bands in music history, along with their commitment to their global community of fans, makes them the perfect partner for us.”

