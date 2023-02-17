Metro Boomin Shares ‘Heroes & Villains (Villains Edition)’

Metro Boomin, ‘Heroes & Villains (Villains Edition)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Presenting bangers from another perspective altogether, Metro Boomin serves up Heroes & Villains (Villains Version) hosted by OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick.

The Diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated producer and trailblazer notably recharged, remixed, and reupped all 15 tracks of his blockbuster Heroes & Villains for the Villains Version.

Metro Boomin - Creepin' (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage )[ChoppedNotSlopped] (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Upon arrival last fall, the original Heroes & Villains captured No.1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, registering his third straight top bow on each of the respective charts. Moreover, it eclipsed 185K in total first-week consumption, marking his highest seven-day tally yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus far, it has already generated over two billion streams and counting. Spending over 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts, “Creepin” vaulted to No.3, while “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future and Chris Brown climbed to No.8, marking his highest entries on the Hot 100 thus far after debuting in the Top 10. Not to mention, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” just picked up a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Heroes & Villains attracted some of the most enthusiastic tastemaker praise of his career thus far. Pitchfork proclaimed, “The hitmaking producer’s latest album brandishes his ardent ambition, attention to detail, and gift for curation,” while Complex summed it up succinctly as “the ultimate rap blockbuster.” GQ noted, “Heroes & Villains is the result of Metro challenging himself to push his music even further. The project is full of intriguing little sonic experiments.”

It notably served as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at No.1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-Platinum “Space Cadet” featuring Gunna, platinum “No Complaints” featuring Drake & Offset, Platinum “Don’t Come Out The House” featuring 21 Savage, triple-Platinum “10 Freaky Girls” featuring 21 Savage, Platinum “Overdue” featuring Travis Scott, and more.

Buy or stream Heroes & Villains (Villains Edition).