Midland To Set Sail On ‘The Last Resort Cruise’ In 2024

Multi-Platinum country trio Midland is teaming up with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, for ‘The Last Resort Cruise’, sailing April 1-5, 2024 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl.

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 pm (ET). Pre-sale Signups conclude Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 pm (ET). All Pre-Sales will secure a once-in-a-lifetime cabin photo opportunity with Midland. Public On-Sales follow on Friday, April 21 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively from the event’s official website.

“We’ve always felt like we have some of the best fans in country music, and when we were given the opportunity to curate a 4-day cruise ship with our Midlandero community, it was an easy decision,” says Midland. “We booked an all-star lineup with some of our favorite artists and pals, we’re stocking the boat full of Insólito Tequila, and we’ll be hosting daily experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s really a dream vacation and we couldn’t be more excited to set sail.”

‘The Last Resort Cruise’ will showcase four days and nights loaded with onboard music performances highlighted by two unique sets from Midland along with an electric rodeo of like-minded new superstars including Orville Peck, Flatland Cavalry, Hayes Carll, Mike and the Moonpies, The Texas Gentlemen, Madeline Edwards, Kaitlin Butts, Jaime Wyatt, Stephen Wilson Jr., Jonathan Terrell, and David Garza. In addition, the upcoming voyage will see sets from Disko Cowboy, the DJ offshoot of disco cowboy nightlife brand Vinyl Ranch, as well a live taping of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys (hosted by NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan), autograph and photo sessions, blackjack and flip cup tournaments, contests, karaoke, Q&A’s, and much more.

Last Resort Cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Midlanderos will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise exclusively for Last Resort Cruisers known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Guests who purchase a beverage package will be able to use it for all-inclusive drinks on Great Stirrup Cay. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

‘The Last Resort Cruise’ will be presented in association with INSÓLITO, the widely renowned premium tequila brand designed in partnership with Midland and known for its unique aging process—enhanced by the altitude, weather, and natural spring water of the high peaks above Jalisco, Mexico— and rare, uncommon, and extraordinary quality. INSÓLITO Tequila will be on board with offerings including a premium tequila tasting with Midland and a special sail-away toast cocktail featuring the confirmed additive-free tequila.

