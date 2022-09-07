Midwxst Drops New EP, ‘Back In Action 3.0,’ Shares ‘223’s’ Video

Midwxst - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Continuing his constant flow of new music, midwxst has released his new EP BACK IN ACTION 3.0 today, a new edition in the series of projects following the original 2021 EP and its follow up BACK IN ACTION 2.0.

Along with the new project, midwxst also shared a new Griffin Olis-directed video for the EP track “223’s,” which features BabyTron and finds the duo going bar for bar in front of their native Indiana and Michigan state flags, respectively.

midwxst - 223's feat. BabyTron (Official Video)

Hailing from Indiana, midwxst made the move to New York City this year, marking the beginning of a new era for the prolific artist. Earlier this year, midwxst was chosen as a contender for XXL’s 2022 Freshman Class and collaborated with Whethan for the track “LOCK IT UP,” which also features verses from Yeat and Matt Ox, garnering nearly six million streams on Spotify to date. The new EP follows the recent stand-alone singles “under fire,” “broken,” and “sidelines.”

“under fire” begins with a crescendo of digital sounds emulating strings and an ethereal and spacious beat that hovers under midwxst’s spitfire lyricism.

He sings, “And I can only keep it going for so long/ I know my auntie watching me, gotta stay strong/ I don’t know how much longer I can just make songs/ Talking ’bout how I feel and have you all sing along/ Just don’t feel right.”

Back in June, midwxst embarked on an explosive US tour with glaive and released the aforementioned 8-track EP better luck next time. The EP showcased his sonic versatility fusing various genre influences and featured the stand out tracks “riddle” and “i know you hate me,” both of which arrived with videos directed by Parker Corey.

From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining elements of hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn’t afraid to let his true feelings show.

Buy or stream BACK IN ACTION 3.0.