Muni Long Announces ‘Public Displays Of Affection: The Album’

Muni Long, one of the most exciting new voices in R&B, has announced announced her wildly anticipated debut full-length album, Public Displays Of Affection: The Album.

The 18-track album compiles all eight tracks from Muni’s 2021 EP Public Displays Of Affection (including the RIAA platinum No.1 global smash “Hrs And Hrs”), plus the five tracks from the follow-up EP Public Displays Of Affection Too (her Def Jam label debut released in July, with “Pain,” “Another,” and the summertime anthem “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie), plus five new tracks.

Muni’s Public Displays Of Affection project is a soundtrack of intimacy that mimics the ebbs and flows of a relationship, dipping and diving between moods and sounds. “The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” she explains.

The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs And Hrs.” In addition to netting over 250 million streams and peaking at No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to top five at Apple Music, and hit No.17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Underscoring her BET Awards success, Muni was MTV’s featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of June. In addition to two inspired new performances of her hits for the program, she joined MTV Push to talk about emerging from behind the scenes of the industry, her breakthrough project Public Displays Of Affection, and what defines her best songs.

In addition to her MTV triumph, Muni was named to iHeart Radio’s “On The Verge” program; BET Amplified; YouTube’s Artist On The Rise; Spotify Frequency Artist; Snapchat Artist to Watch; and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month. Muni was also the subject of an in-depth profile for ABC News’ Nightline and GMA3. She also performed “Hrs And Hrs” on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Pre-order Public Displays Of Affection: The Album.