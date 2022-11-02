Muni Long Releases New Version Of ‘Santa Baby’

Muni Long, ‘Santa Baby’ - Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music

Muni Long gets into the holiday spirit with a sultry new version of “Santa Baby” (the Eartha Kitt 1950s standard), as heard on Carols Covered, the exclusive new yule collection available today via Apple Music, in immersive Spatial Audio.

Muni joins a stellar multi-genre roster for Carols Covered, returning in 2022 with a new lineup of exclusive-to-Apple-Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music’s most impactful artists, also including: Amelia Moore, Brett Eldredge, charlieonafriday, Elio, Ellie Goulding, glaive, Jvck James, Katie Gregson-MacLeod, RAYE, Shygirl, SiR, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia. The new Classical Carols Covered playlist similarly highlights beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists.

Last month, Long released the vinyl configuration of Public Displays Of Affection, her landmark EP of 2021, including “Hrs And Hrs,” Muni’s RIAA platinum No.1 global smash.

Muni’s full-length debut, Public Displays Of Affection: The Album, was released on September 23. The 18-track album fulfills the wishes of fans everywhere as it compiles all eight tracks from Public Displays Of Affection, plus the five tracks from the follow-up EP Public Displays Of Affection Too, her Def Jam label debut released in July 2022, featuring “Pain,” “Another,” and the summertime anthem “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie. Also included are six new tracks.

Muni’s Public Displays Of Affection project is a soundtrack of intimacy that mimics the ebbs and flows of a relationship, dipping and diving between moods and sounds.

“The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” Muni explains. The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs And Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit No.17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to Apple Music’s Carols Covered playlist.