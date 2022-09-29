Glaive Returns With New Single And Video ‘Three Wheels And It Still Drives!’

glaive - Photo: Timothy Hiatt/WireImage

“three wheels and it still drives!,” the new single from rising superstar glaive, is out now via Interscope Records, with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan.

After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S. The run of dates will bring glaive to Nashville, Portland, and Seattle, with a previously announced set at Austin City Limits.

glaive - three wheels and it still drives! (official video)

“three wheels and it still drives!” follows recent single “minnesota is a place that exists.” More music from glaive is reportedly on the way soon.

The North Carolina born artist’s three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i’ll be happy with ericdoa—have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him in the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER, and more. Recently, he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on “more than life.”

Back in July, glaive unveiled his Spotify Singles. The release includes a cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You into the Dark” and a new rendition of the artist’s previously released track “minnesota is a place that exists.”

Of the singles glaive says, “The original (minnesota) is my favorite song I’ve ever made. It’s so energetic and crazy whereas the Spotify Single is a lot more thought out and beautiful. Again, I’m a sucker for acoustic guitar on a song and I’m glad it worked so well with this version.”

He adds, “Around the time of the recording, I was listening to a lot of Death Cab For Cutie. The idea for the cover came about when during a session one day I was tired of working on my own music but still wanted to make music. It’s one of the only songs I know how to play on guitar so I started to work through it with Ralph and Danny and Jeff and it just clicked.”

Buy or stream “three wheels and it still drives!.”