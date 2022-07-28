Glaive Covers Death Cab For Cutie For Spotify Singles

glaive - Photo: Kevin Abstract (Courtesy of Sacks & Co.)

Rising superstar glaive’s Spotify Singles debuted today. The release includes a cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You into the Dark” and a new rendition of the artist’s previously released track “minnesota is a place that exists.”

Of the singles glaive says, “The original (minnesota) is my favorite song I’ve ever made. It’s so energetic and crazy whereas the Spotify Single is a lot more thought out and beautiful. Again, I’m a sucker for acoustic guitar on a song and I’m glad it worked so well with this version.”

glaive - minnesota is a place that exists (official video)

He adds, “Around the time of the recording, I was listening to a lot of Death Cab For Cutie. The idea for the cover came about when during a session one day I was tired of working on my own music but still wanted to make music. It’s one of the only songs I know how to play on guitar so I started to work through it with Ralph and Danny and Jeff and it just clicked.”

Additionally, glaive recently confirmed a fall North American headlining tour today with stops in Nashville, Portland, and Seattle, in addition to previously announced sets at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The 17-year-old is currently on tour with The Kid LAROI in Europe and will play a run of headline dates in the U.K. next month.

“minnesota” is the latest in what’s been a whirlwind rise for glaive. The 17-year-old artist’s three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks), and i’ll be happy with ericdoa—have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him in the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER, and more. Most recently, he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on “more than life.”

Listen to glaive’s Spotify Singles release.