Muni Long Releases Vinyl Debut Of ‘Public Displays Of Affection’

Muni Long - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Breakthrough R&B superstar Muni Long has released the vinyl configuration of Public Displays Of Affection, her landmark EP of 2021, including “Hrs And Hrs,” Muni’s RIAA platinum No.1 global smash.

Muni’s full-length debut, Public Displays Of Affection: The Album, was released on September 23. The 18-track album fulfills the wishes of fans everywhere as it compiles all eight tracks from Public Displays Of Affection, plus the five tracks from the follow-up EP Public Displays Of Affection Too, her Def Jam label debut released in July 2022, featuring “Pain,” “Another,” and the summertime anthem “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie. Also included are six new tracks.

Muni’s Public Displays Of Affection project is a soundtrack of intimacy that mimics the ebbs and flows of a relationship, dipping and diving between moods and sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” Muni explains. The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs And Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit No.17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Underscoring her BET Awards success, Muni was MTV’s featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of June. In addition to two inspired new performances of her hits for the coveted global program, she joined MTV Push to talk about emerging from behind the scenes of the industry, her breakthrough “PDOA,” and how her best songs are written.

In addition to her MTV honor, Muni was named to iHeart Radio’s “On The Verge” program, BET Amplified, YouTube’s Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month. Muni was also the subject of an in-depth profile for ABC News’ Nightline and GMA3. To top things off, she also performed “Hrs And Hrs” on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Buy or stream Public Displays Of Affection (The Album).