My Morning Jacket Announce New Installment Of ‘MMJ Live’ Vinyl Series

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

My Morning Jacket has announced the second installment in their MMJ Live vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 2 Chicago 2021, arriving Friday, October 21 exclusively on 3LP translucent orange vinyl (with triple gatefold jacket and digital download card). Pre-orders are available now and a digital release will follow at a later date.

Recorded live at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2021, MMJ Live Vol. 2 Chicago 2021 features a six-sided, 20-song setlist of career highlights, spanning such new tracks as “Love Love Love” and “Complex” (both originally found on last year’s acclaimed self-titled album) to classic cuts and fan favorites like “Dondante,” “Mahgeetah,” and “Phone Went West.”

My Morning Jacket is currently traveling on the latest North American leg of their 2022 headlining tour, continuing through late September and featuring special guest Joy Oladokun.

Once again, My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 from each ticket supporting non-profits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all, and confront the climate crisis.

Additionally, next month will see My Morning Jacket make their eagerly awaited hometown live return with a very special Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration at Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center, set for Saturday, October 29.

The band’s first hometown live date in six long years, the much-anticipated concert event will see MMJ spotlighting diverse local talent with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. $1 from each ticket to the Louisville show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care.

MMJ Live Vol. 2 Chicago 2021 follows last year’s release of MMJ Live Vol. 1 Live 2015, an exclusive collection of 16 classic tracks recorded in concert during 2015’s The Waterfall Tour, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Live 2015 also remains available on 3LP white vinyl (with digital download card).

Pre-order MMJ Live Vol. 2 Chicago 2021.