Natalie Jane Risks It All On ‘Do Or Die’

Natalie Jane - Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Natalie Jane has shared her new single, “Do or Die,” an edgy, epic love song, delivered with the bold intensity characteristic of the young artist.

Natalie wrote the track with Andrea Rossario (Aloe Blacc, Jonas Brothers) and Joe London (Thomas Rhett, Lizzo). London and Pink Slip (Jason Derulo, FLETCHER) produced. The song, which you can check out below, is out now via Capitol Music Group/10K Projects.

“‘Do Or Die’ is about being so deeply in love with someone,” says Natalie Jane. “‘It’s do or die with you and I til the end of time as we go up in flames in the sky’—I think this first line of the chorus sums up the entire song, being madly in love and nothing getting in the way of it.”

The official video for “Do Or Die” packs all the energy of an action flick into less than three minutes. When a night of innocent fun quickly spirals out of control, Natalie and her boyfriend must find a way to elude the cops. The video was directed by JakeTheShooter (Bishop Briggs, charlieonnafriday).

When Natalie shared a snippet of “Do Or Die” with Jake Clark before the song’s release, the post racked up more than 21 million views. In another clip, she sang “River” with Bishop Briggs, who has invited Natalie to tour with her and Misterwives this fall.

After her sold-out September headlining tour of Europe and the UK is complete, Natalie will join the two artists for the second leg of their U.S. tour, beginning with the September 26 show at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The run, which includes an October 10 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, wraps up on October 15 at Showbox SoDo in Seattle.

Young Hollywood recently hailed Natalie as an “artist to watch” and chatted with her about the first time she went to a Bishop Briggs concert, her first collab (“I’m Good” with charlieonnafriday), and the garage where she shoots many of her TikTok performance videos.

Buy or stream “Do Or Die.”