Rising Pop Singer Natalie Jane Shares New Single ‘Seeing You With Other Girls’

Following the massive success of her hit single “AVA,” which has garnered over 70 million combined global streams, Natalie Jane returns with a new original song, “seeing you with other girls.”

The 18-year-old artist hits a nerve as she candidly captures the shock of seeing the one who promised to love you forever out with someone else. The haunting track spotlights her powerhouse vocals, which make the most intimate emotions feel larger-than-life. Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent) and Ryan Marrone (THEY., Sabrina Carpenter) produced the electrifying single.

Natalie Jane - seeing you with other girls (Lyric Video)

Natalie Jane, who will appear on “The Travis Mills Show” on Apple Music next Tuesday, March 21, recently made her live performance debut with a sold-out show at Baby’s All Right in New York City, where she announced the new single. Earlier this week, she performed “seeing you with other girls” during her sold-out show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles.

Released in late 2022, “AVA” found a place on numerous playlists, including Big On The Internet, Pop Rising, and Pop Sauce. The song was also met with international success, debuting on the official single charts in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, and Norway. Views across TikTok content with “AVA” sounds have surpassed 660 million.

The New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter matches her massive vocal talents with soulful sensitivity and unapologetic attitude, a dynamic she’s embodied since self-releasing her own music in high school. Her first two major label singles, “Mentally Cheating” and “Seven,” racked up over 100 million combined global streams and followed the well-received independent hits “Kind of Love,” “Bloodline,” and “Red Flag.”

“I want my music to be something for people to put on in the car when they’re feeling upset and need some kind of outlet to scream along to,” says Natalie Jane. “I want every song to be a therapy session.”

Buy or stream “seeing you with other girls.”