Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Acoustic ‘And It’s Still Alright’ Solo Tour

Nathaniel Rateliff - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

Nathaniel Rateliff is relaunching his highly acclaimed 2020 “And It’s Still Alright” solo tour. Kevin Morby will be opening the shows across the majority of the tour.

The tour’s reboot comes after the 2020 sold-out nine-month run was canceled just nine days after Rateliff kicked off the tour in Minneapolis, MN, supporting the singer-songwriter’s much lauded solo album And It’s Still Alright, which had just been released. Everything changed when the pandemic hit.

The “And It’s Still Alright” tour will feature various aspects of Rateliff’s stellar musicianship, vacillating between warm, stripped-back moments with just voice and acoustic guitar to a full 10-piece folk band accompaniment including a string quartet, and all manner of configurations in between. The run of dates starts November 1 at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre, making notable stops at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, Austin’s Bass Concert Hall, and Los Angeles’ The Orpheum Theatre.

In 2018 Rateliff recorded the acclaimed album And It’s Still Alright. On the album he’s a wounded prophet, a weary seeker with a poetic genius and flickering faith who has seen and felt far too much pain and loss in his life. “I think it was Ursula Le Guin in The Earthsea Trilogy who says, ‘Never trust someone without a limp.’ Character isn’t defined by our strengths but by what we overcome,” says Rateliff.

He was determined to make some sense of his early travails on And It’s Still Alright, hoping against hope that it’s all part of a bigger plan. The listener can feel him faltering but never losing his hope across these 10 songs, always believing that there is a way out of the murky dark, a yearning for transcendence and rebirth that gives this record a spiritual incandescence.

Growing up in Herman, Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff started his music career playing in his family’s band at church and music became an obsession for him and his friends. In seventh grade Rateliff’s father was killed in a car crash, which forced him to drop out of school to help provide for his family.

