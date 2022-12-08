NAV Announces 2023 Never Sleep Tour

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer NAV has announced his Never Sleep ‘23 Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, February 14.

The run begins in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore with stops in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Vancouver, BC, Denver, CO and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, April 11 in his hometown of Toronto, ON with a special headline performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. RealestK and SoFaygo will be joining NAV on all dates throughout North America.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, December 12 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. All presales begin Thursday, December 8 at 10am local time and end Sunday, December 11 at 10pm local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, meet and greets, commemorative merch, special entry, and more.

XO rapper and producer NAV recently released his fourth album Demons Protected By Angels. With features from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, and more, the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts, marking NAV’s third album to reach the top spot. Demons Protected By Angels received praise from Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Okayplayer, and more, while its single “Never Sleep” featuring Travis Scott and Lil Baby has amassed over 123 million global streams since release.

Visit NAV’s official website for more information.

NAV Tour Dates:

Tue Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Wed Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Fri Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *+

Sat Feb 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *+

Tue Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *+

Wed Feb 22 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage *+

Fri Feb 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *+

Sat Feb 25 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Tue Feb 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Wed Mar 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Fri Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *+

Sat Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *+

Mon Mar 06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *+

Thu Mar 09 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *+

Fri Mar 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

Sun Mar 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mon Mar 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Tue Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *+

Thu Mar 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *+

Sat Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *+

Mon Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Tue Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *+

Tue Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *+^

* RealestK

+ SoFaygo

^ Bryson Tiller